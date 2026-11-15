Japan: 14-Year-Old Girl Falls To Death From 6th Floor During TikTok Livestream | Video | X @Jitkant

In a tragic incident a 14-year-old girl died after falling from the sixth floor of an apartment building in Japan while livestreaming on TikTok. The entire incident, which was captured on camera, has shocked her friends and followers.

The girl, identified as Ruka, was sitting on the railing of the apartment's gallery when she lost her balance and fell backwards. Footage of the incident shows her grabbing the railing for a few seconds in an attempt to prevent the fall before losing her grip and plunging to the ground.

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According to reports, Ruka sustained severe head injuries in the fall and later succumbed to them. She was a middle school student.

During the livestream, some viewers reportedly heard her repeatedly saying phrases such as "I'm hungry", "I'm scared" and "This is dangerous". The broadcast ended following the incident.

The tragedy has left her friends and followers shocked, particularly as the incident unfolded during a livestream. Some people close to her have reportedly spoken about personal difficulties and psychological pressures she had been experiencing in recent times.