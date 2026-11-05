Jaishankar Meets UK PM Andy Burnham At CHOGM 2026, Discusses India-UK CETA & Ways To Strengthen Bilateral Economic Ties | X / @DrSJaishankar

St John's: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday (local time) met United Kingdom Prime Minister Andy Burnham on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2026 in Antigua and Barbuda, discussing ways to strengthen the economic partnership between the two countries in the context of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

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In a post on X, Jaishankar said he conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's warm wishes to his British counterpart during the meeting.

“Pleased to meet PM @andyburnham of the United Kingdom on the sidelines of #CHOGM2026. Conveyed PM @narendramodi’s warm wishes. Discussed strengthening our economic partnership in the context of CETA, as well as the global landscape,” he said.

In a separate post, the External Affairs Minister highlighted the importance of strengthening trade and business cooperation among Commonwealth nations while addressing the Commonwealth Heads of Government and Business Leaders Breakfast Meeting at the Retreat.

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Jaishankar called on Commonwealth partners to de-risk and diversify their economic engagements, emphasising the need for shorter and trusted supply chains and improved connectivity corridors to facilitate business.

He also highlighted the importance of enhancing local distribution networks, promoting training and capacity building, and leveraging the Indian business community spread across the world as an asset for the Commonwealth.

Emphasising the role of technology, Jaishankar said digital solutions could be a game changer in promoting efficiency, good governance and economic growth.

He further called for greater cooperation on climate action through initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. Highlighting India's experience in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), he also stressed the need for establishing local hubs and promoting mobility of skills among Commonwealth partners.

Earlier, on November 4, Jaishankar represented India at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Executive Session, where he highlighted India's digital public infrastructure model and recent free trade agreements.

The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting 2026 is being held in St John's, Antigua and Barbuda, under the theme, “Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for a Prosperous Commonwealth”.

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