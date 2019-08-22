Jailed art dealer Subhash Kapoor charged in US

New York: Jailed art dealer Subhash Kapoor has been charged by prosecutors in Manhattan with stealing and possessing millions of dollars worth of artifacts, with officials at the Metropolitan Museum of Art now looking into whether the looted antiquities sold by him have ended up in its collection. Kapoor was arrested by Interpol in Germany in 2011 and is in jail in India.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's office filed a criminal complaint last month against Kapoor and several others. The complaint charges Kapoor with 86 counts of criminal possession of stolen property, grand larceny and scheme to defraud for possessing artifacts worth millions of dollars.