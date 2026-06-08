'I’ve Had Enough, Thank You, Darling': US President Donald Trump Walks Out After Heated Exchange With Journalist - VIDEO

US President Donald Trump walked out of an interview after a heated verbal exchange with a NBC News journalist over the 2020 presidential election fraud allegations. "Let's call it quits. Because I've had enough. Thank you, darling," he said before walking out.

The discussion turned increasingly fiery as Kristen Welker repeatedly asked the US President to provide evidence for his claims about the election and ongoing vote counting in California.

Welker asked Trump directly whether he had any evidence to support his claims. "All I have to do is look," he responded.

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The heated discussion began after detailed remarks about the status of negotiations to end the war with Iran. Kristen then asked about his 1.8 billion proposed anti-weaponisation initiative, which was intended to compensate people who believed they had been unfairly targeted by the previous regime.

"Now I don't know what's going to happen with the weaponisation fund. I love the idea because people like you, the fake dirty press, the crooked press, people like stupid Biden, he's not smart enough to know what's going on, but people that surrounded him, surrounded his beautiful Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, what they did to the lives of people, they destroyed people. They sent people to jail who did nothing wrong," he said.

Countering his remarks, Welker pointed out that there was no evidence supporting some of his allegations.

"Listen to me: There's tremendous evidence," Trump said. "There's nothing but evidence. The election was rigged. It was a dirty election, and it's happening again right now in California," Trump said.

POTUS claimed that delays in counting ballots in California were evidence that something was wrong with the process. Several races in the state remained undecided days after voting concluded, reported India Today.

"They're crooked, just like you're crooked, your press is crooked. And 'Meet the Press' is crooked," Trump said, adding that the United States was "like a third-world country" when it came to running elections.

Welker attempted to respond, saying, "To be fair, I'm not crooked, but let's..."

"Really? Well, you play right into their hands then. You're either crooked or you're stupid," he replied.

"Your elections are crooked and you're crooked and Meet the Press is crooked, and so is ABC and CBS and CNN," Trump said. "You're one-sided crooked networks."

Moments later, Trump said, "Let's call it quits because I've had enough. Thank you, darling," while removing his microphone.

Welker urged him to stay and continue the interview, saying that she had travelled to Wisconsin for the interview.

Responding to which, Trump said he had already spent considerable time answering questions.

"I've given you enough time. You ought to straighten out your press because you know what, a country can never be great with a dishonest press," he said before walking out, abruptly ending the interview.