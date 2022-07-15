Ivana Trump, ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, passes away | Twitter

Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former US President Donald Trump passed away on Thursday, July 14.

The 73-year-old was found dead at her home in Manhattan area of New York City, The New York Post reported citing police sources.

Ivana and Donald have three kids together-- Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric Trump.

"Our mother was an incredible woman -- a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and a caring mother and friend," Eric Trump said in a statement announcing her death.

"She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren," he added.

The former president wrote on Truth Social, his social media platform, "I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City."

"She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life, Trump said.

Ivana Trump told Vanity Fair in 1988 that "Donald calls me his twin as a woman" and often referred to the former president as "The Donald".

Following the couple's divorce, she told Oprah Winfrey in a 1992 interview that "I will not let men dominate me anymore," New York Post reported.

She later went on to marry twice after Donald Trump. First to Italian businessman Riccardo Mazzucchelli in 1995, whom she divorced two years later. She then married Rossano Rubicondi in 2008.

Rubicondi, an Italian model and actor, was more than 20 years her junior, as per the reports by New York Post.

The couple was married at Mar-A-Lago in a wedding hosted by the former president and Ivanka served as the maid of honour. They divorced a year later.