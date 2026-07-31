'Italy Will Not Stand By & Watch': PM Giorgia Meloni Threatens To Suspend Schengen Agreement With Spain As Ceuta Migrant Crisis Triggers Border Security Alarm | Video |

Rome: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday stated that her administration is prepared to implement extraordinary measures, including potentially suspending the Schengen Area agreement with Spain, following a dramatic surge in migrant arrivals in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.

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In a post on X, Meloni highlighted that visual reports from Ceuta serve as "striking evidence that uncontrolled illegal immigration poses a real threat to the security of Europe's borders". She confirmed that she had held direct consultations with Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi and that relevant state security apparatuses are being convened to evaluate a formal response.

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The Italian Prime Minister asserted that Rome does not intend to remain passive as the border situation unfolds. She emphasised that, depending on the determinations of the high-level meetings, Italy stands ready to intervene with extraordinary measures to protect its borders and safeguard its populace, specifically outlining the option of suspending the open-border Schengen agreement with Spain.

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Meloni further reaffirmed that her administration's hardline approach towards unauthorised migration remains resolute, prioritising border protection, decisive action against human trafficking networks, and the execution of swift deportations.

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Her statements come amidst a rapidly worsening border emergency in Ceuta, a Spanish autonomous territory sharing a land border with Morocco. According to Politico, thousands of migrants have entered the enclave since Wednesday, overwhelming local administrative capacity and prompting severe political fallout over Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's handling of border enforcement.

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Regional authorities in Ceuta sounded the alarm on Wednesday as a growing influx of migrants arrived via maritime routes. Ceuta President Juan Jesus Vivas described the deteriorating scene as an "absolute humanitarian and social emergency", calling upon the central government in Madrid to intervene immediately.

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Addressing the situation via X on Thursday, Prime Minister Sanchez indicated that his government is maintaining close coordination with Moroccan authorities to restore stability and promised a swift state response.

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The political strain on Sanchez comes shortly after a ruling by Spain's Supreme Court that restricts authorities from executing immediate deportations of migrants arriving by sea.

The crisis has sparked sharp domestic political criticism against the Spanish Prime Minister.

Vox party leader Santiago Abascal characterised the massive border crossing as an "invasion", while Alberto Nunez Feijoo, head of the main opposition centre-right People's Party, also publicly condemned the government's operational handling of the situation.

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International backlash to the developments has also intensified.

Alice Weidel, co-chair of Germany's Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, noted on X that Ceuta was being "overwhelmed", observing that more than 1,500 migrants, primarily originating from Morocco and Algeria, had breached the European Union's external frontier in a very short window.

Drawing parallels to the 2015 European migration crisis, Weidel demanded immediate border closures and strict pushbacks.

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The emergency develops against the backdrop of existing political controversy in Spain, where the Sanchez government recently launched a legal status normalisation programme that attracted over one million applications from undocumented migrants.

The scale of the current influx represents the most severe border escalation in Ceuta since 2021, when over 8,000 individuals entered the territory from Morocco.

Alongside the nearby Spanish enclave of Melilla, Ceuta constitutes one of only two land borders connecting the European Union directly with the African continent.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)