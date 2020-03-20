Italy records more deaths as total infections top 41,000

ROME-- A total of 427 COVID-19 patients had died in 24 hours in Italy, taking the country's death toll to 3,405, according to new data released on Thursday by the Civil Protection Department.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases reached 41,035 in Italy, making Italy the hardest-hit country outside China since the epidemic first broke out in its north on Feb. 21.

A total of 4,440 COVID-19 patients have recovered, up from 4,025 reported on Wednesday, official data revealed.