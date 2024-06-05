Italian President Giorgia Meloni Congratulates PM Modi As BJP Emerges As Single Largest Party In Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The counting of votes in the Lok Sabha elections has concluded, with the Bhartiya Janata Party emerging as the single largest party, securing victory in 240 seats.

It seems that PM Modi is poised to take oath for a third term as Prime Minister. Meanwhile, Italian President Giorgia Meloni congratulated PM Modi after the results were almost announced.

Taking to X, Meloni wrote, "Congratulations to Narendra Modi on the new electoral victory and my warmest wishes for good work. Certain that we will continue to work together to strengthen the friendship that unites Italy and India and consolidate cooperation on the various issues that bind us, for the well-being of our Nations and our peoples."

Meloni is one of the few world leaders who congratulated PM Modi after NDA secured a slim majority.

America's Response on Indian General Elections

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller during a media briefing said, "The election results have not been finalised. So we will wait for the finalisation of those election results before we offer any definitive comment. I'm also not going to comment on winners and losers in elections as in our case around the world, what is important for us and what we have seen over the past six weeks is the largest exercise of democracy in history as the Indian people came to the polls. On behalf of the United States, we want to commend the Government of India and the voters there for successfully completing and participating in such a massive electoral undertaking. We look forward to seeing the final results..."

According to the website of the Election Commission of India, the BJP has secured 240 seats, the Congress party has won 99 seats, the Samajwadi Party has gained 37 seats, and Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress has emerged victorious on 29 seats.