Israel's Tel Aviv Declares State Of Emergency As Hezbollah's Missile Attacks Naval Bases And Northern Regions

Tel Aviv declares emergency as Hezbollah attacks the city

Israel's Tel Aviv, a city on Israel’s Mediterranean coast, has declared emergency as Hezbollah militants from Lebanon launched medium-range rockets towards northern Israel and Tel Aviv in the central region this morning, prompting the Israeli army to sound air raid sirens in the affected areas. Hezbollah claims to have attacked an intelligence facility in Tel Aviv and a naval base in Haifa. Shortly after being dismissed, sirens were heard in Tel Aviv and Haifa.

🇱🇧🇮🇱 IDF Spokesman Hagari confirms missile alerts across central ISRAEL as a large barrage from LEBANON strikes, with impacts in TEL AVIV and HAIFA. All flights at BEN GURION AIRPORT halted. HEZBOLLAH claims responsibility, targeting Israel's Unit 8200 HQ. Details unfolding. pic.twitter.com/3dwI2rrd0X — Militant Tracker (@MilitantTracker) October 22, 2024

Casualties And Damage

According to various Israeli media sources, the Magen David Adom ambulance service revealed that a man in Ma'agan Michael was injured by interceptor fragments that fell. A residential building and multiple cars in the northern Israeli town were damaged by falling shrapnel after rockets fired from Lebanon were intercepted.

Reports of Israeli RetaliationA report by Al Jazeera states that a minimum of 15 people have been killed in Beit Lahiya due to an Israeli drone strike. The Wafa news agency reports that the Israeli military conducted a drone strike on a group of Palestinians in Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza, resulting in the deaths of at least 15 individuals.

Maagan Michael beaches north of Tel Aviv https://t.co/47jELfnpav pic.twitter.com/g7KU2aQ1uO — Divine Brotherhood 🇮🇷 (@mhrezaa2cen) October 22, 2024

Hezbollah's Statement And Claims

Hezbollah shared an image on its Telegram channel stating a missile attack in a region north of Caesarea, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence is situated, without directly taking credit for it. The Lebanese armed group announced that they attacked the Glilot base of military intelligence unit 8200 in the Tel Aviv suburbs with a “qualitative missile salvo.”

“We counted around 12 medium-range rockets launching towards Haifa and Tel Aviv. It is a big sign from Hezbollah that they still have the capability despite all the fighting that is taking place,” says Al Jazeera correspondent Imran Khan according to a report.

Israel's Response

Israeli officials have announced a state of emergency in the Tel Aviv region, with no reported injuries. All air traffic has been halted at the Ben Gurion Airport. Escalating TensionsOnly a week ago, Hezbollah announced their intentions to alter their approach in handling Israel, stating they would demonstrate to Israel its full potential. This employment of medium-range missiles is unprecedented, but it is likely to become a recurring occurrence.