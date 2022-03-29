Israeli PM Naftali Bennett's India visit postponed

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's trip to India next week has been postponed and will be rescheduled, Spokesperson of Israel Embassy in India, Muhamed Heib, said on Tuesday.

"The visit of Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett to India has been postponed," Muhamed Heib told news agency ANI.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Bennett, 50, was scheduled to visit India from April 3 to 5.

"The Prime Minister is feeling well and will continue to work from home," a statement from his office said.

"Bennett will hold a situational assessment this morning on last night's terror attack with the participation of Defence Minister Benny Gantz, Internal Security Minister Omer Barlev, Israel Defence Forces Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi, Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, police chief Kobi Shabtai and other officials," it said.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 12:17 PM IST