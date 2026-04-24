Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Confirms Cancer Treatment, Says Condition Was Minor And Fully Managed | Photo: AFP

Jerusalem: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday said he was treated for prostate cancer and is now healthy. It's his first public acknowledgment of the diagnosis.

He said that roughly a year and a half ago he had prostate surgery. Then two and a half months ago, his doctors discovered and treated a small tumour at Jerusalem's Hadassah Hospital with radiation therapy. That was not announced at the time.

“I requested to delay its publication by two months so that it would not be released at the height of the war” against Iran, the 76-year-old Israeli leader said, to prevent “more false propaganda against Israel.” He said he was healthy and called the tumour a “minor medical issue.” Netanyahu's health was the subject of speculation during the early weeks of the war with Iran as fake, AI-generated images circulated suggesting he had died, including on Iranian state media.