Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Calls Britain 'Islamic Republic Of Britain', Warns Iran Must Not Get Nuclear Weapons

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu | X @clashreport

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sparked controversy with remarks describing Britain as the “Islamic Republic of Britain” while drawing a comparison between the UK and Iran over the issue of nuclear weapons.

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“You might call Britain the ‘Islamic Republic of Britain,’” Netanyahu said. He added that someone had described the first Islamic republic with nuclear weapons as potentially being the “Islamic Republic of Britain”, before saying Israel was ensuring there would not be another such state “in Iran.”

Netanyahu’s comments come amid heightened tensions surrounding Iran’s nuclear programme and the broader conflict involving Israel, the United States and Iran. The Israeli prime minister has repeatedly portrayed Iran’s potential acquisition of nuclear weapons as a major security threat to Israel and the wider region.