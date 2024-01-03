 Israeli News Anchor Lital Shemesh Wields Gun Live On Air Amid Fear Of Another Potential Hamas Attack
Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, January 03, 2024, 07:33 PM IST
In light of the intricate security circumstances and ongoing conflicts in Israel, numerous women have chosen to arm themselves with firearms. One such woman is Lital Shemesh, a news presenter from Channel 14, who appeared on air Tuesday with a gun tucked inside her pants next to the microphone on her hip.

The image of Shemesh carrying the firearm in the TV studio has rapidly circulated on social media, with many attributing it to the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas attack on the country.

Who is Lital Shemesh?

Lital Shemesh serves as a News Anchor and correspondent for both the national Israeli Broadcast Authority (IBA) and the commercial Channel 14. Additionally, she contributes to Channel ilTV in English. She possesses a Master's degree in American Jewish Studies.

October 7 Hamas attack

On October 7, 2023, Hamas militants launched an attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip, resulting in the tragic death of 1,139 people and the capture of 240 hostages. In response, the Israeli military executed air strikes and initiated a ground offensive. The assault reportedly included widespread incidents of sexual violence.

The AJC has described this attack as the deadliest on Jews since the Holocaust, constituting nearly 1.25 times the total number of Israeli fatalities during the five years of the Second Intifada.

