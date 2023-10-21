 Israeli Citizens Can Now Travel To US Without Visa For 90 Days
Israeli Citizens Can Now Travel To US Without Visa For 90 Days

This update accelerates the implementation of the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) for Israeli travellers, which was initially scheduled to begin on November 30.

FPJ News Service
Updated: Saturday, October 21, 2023, 02:57 PM IST
The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced that eligible Israeli citizens and nationals can now travel to the United States for up to 90 days without requiring a visa, CNN reported. This update accelerates the implementation of the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) for Israeli travellers, which was initially scheduled to begin on November 30.

Last month, the Biden administration confirmed Israel's inclusion in the VWP, allowing qualified travellers to enter the US without a visa. However, the latest announcement states that the US is now accepting applications ahead of schedule, according to CNN.

