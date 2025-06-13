Israeli Carries Out Fresh Wave Of Airstrikes On Iran's Tabriz And Shiraz Cities, Missile Production Facility Hit (VIDEO)

Israeli Airstrike son Iranian cities (Screengrab) | X/2beholdisrael

Tehran: Hours after launching preemptive strikes on Iran's Tehran, Israel on Friday afternoon reportedly carried out a new wave of attacks on Tabriz and Shiraz cities. As per Tasnim News Agency, Israel targeted nearby airbases and an airport.

Local reports also claimed that a missile production facility in Shiraz had been hit in the Israeli airstrikes. Videos of the attack also surfaced online. These renewed attacks on Iran further escalated tensions between the two rival nations.

New wave of attacks on Tabriz Shiraz and Borujerd.

Iran’s Ballistic Missiles are now being destroyed! pic.twitter.com/mBNvALyvGM — Amir Tsarfati (@beholdisrael) June 13, 2025

Earlier in the day, high-rank officials of the Iranian armed forces, including chief of the Islamic Republic's armed forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri and the country's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) head, Maj Gen Hossein Salami, were killed in Israeli strikes, codenamed 'Operation Rising King'.

Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned Israel of "severe punishment'. In retaliation, Iran also launched over 100 drones towards Israel.

"In the last few hours, Iran has launched more than 100 drones toward Israel, and all the defense systems are acting to intercept the threats." Defrin added that some 200 Israeli fighter jets participated in the operation, striking some 100 targets, and that the attacks were continuing," Brig Gen Effie Deffrin, Israel's chief army spokesman, said as quoted by PTI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin described Israel's attack targeting Iran's nuclear installations and senior commanders as "a very successful opening strike".

"We are after a very successful opening strike. With God's help, we are going to have many more achievements," Netanyahu said.

Earlier Netanyahu said Israel struck at the heart of Iran's nuclear enrichment programme.

"We struck at the heart of Iran's nuclear weaponisation programme. We targeted Iran's main enrichment facility in Natanz. We targeted Iran's leading nuclear scientists working on the Iranian bomb. We also struck at the heart of Iran's ballistic missile programme," Netanyahu claimed. The Israeli PM called Iranian nuclear and missile programmes an "existential threat".