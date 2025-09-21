Israeli Air Force Strikes Over 100 Hamas Targets In Gaza, Destroying Tunnels, Depots, And Operatives

The Israeli Air Force struck around 100 targets in the Gaza Strip within the last day, according to an official announcement. | (Photo by AFP)

Tel Aviv: The Israeli Air Force struck around 100 targets in the Gaza Strip within the last day, according to an official announcement. These included tunnels, weapon depots, operative cells, and other infrastructure used by terrorist groups.

According to Hamas, "at least 34 people were killed" in Israeli strikes in Gaza over the previous 24 hours.

In Gaza City, the 98th Division has continued to expand its operations, and has destroyed Hamas infrastructure, including tunnel shafts, booby-trapped buildings, and positions used by terrorists. Several Hamas operatives, including field commanders, were also killed.

The IDF says that the 162nd Division, which is operating in Gaza City, killed several more operatives, including through a drone strike, and destroyed Hamas infrastructure.

Further north, the IDF says that the 99th Division's forces have carried out strikes on several Hamas sites and killed operatives.

