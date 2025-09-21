 Israeli Air Force Strikes Over 100 Hamas Targets In Gaza, Destroying Tunnels, Depots, And Operatives
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldIsraeli Air Force Strikes Over 100 Hamas Targets In Gaza, Destroying Tunnels, Depots, And Operatives

Israeli Air Force Strikes Over 100 Hamas Targets In Gaza, Destroying Tunnels, Depots, And Operatives

In Gaza City, the 98th Division has continued to expand its operations, and has destroyed Hamas infrastructure, including tunnel shafts, booby-trapped buildings, and positions used by terrorists. Several Hamas operatives, including field commanders, were also killed.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 10:43 AM IST
article-image
The Israeli Air Force struck around 100 targets in the Gaza Strip within the last day, according to an official announcement. | (Photo by AFP)

Tel Aviv: The Israeli Air Force struck around 100 targets in the Gaza Strip within the last day, according to an official announcement. These included tunnels, weapon depots, operative cells, and other infrastructure used by terrorist groups.

According to Hamas, "at least 34 people were killed" in Israeli strikes in Gaza over the previous 24 hours.

In Gaza City, the 98th Division has continued to expand its operations, and has destroyed Hamas infrastructure, including tunnel shafts, booby-trapped buildings, and positions used by terrorists. Several Hamas operatives, including field commanders, were also killed.

The IDF says that the 162nd Division, which is operating in Gaza City, killed several more operatives, including through a drone strike, and destroyed Hamas infrastructure.

FPJ Shorts
Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2025: Know Significance & More About The Days Dedicated To Ancestors
Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2025: Know Significance & More About The Days Dedicated To Ancestors
Will Banks Remain Closed Tomorrow? RBI Confirms Holidays For September 22
Will Banks Remain Closed Tomorrow? RBI Confirms Holidays For September 22
IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025: Number Of Vacancies Raised; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here
IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025: Number Of Vacancies Raised; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here
BJP Alleges RJD Workers Abused PM Modi's Late Mother During Tejashwi Yadav's 'Bihar Adhikar Yatra'
BJP Alleges RJD Workers Abused PM Modi's Late Mother During Tejashwi Yadav's 'Bihar Adhikar Yatra'
Read Also
US Launches Premium Immigration Programme, Allowing $1M Individuals And $2M Corporations To Gain...
article-image

Further north, the IDF says that the 99th Division's forces have carried out strikes on several Hamas sites and killed operatives.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Petition Filed In Islamabad HC Against Imran Khan’s X Posts During Imprisonment, Seeks...

Petition Filed In Islamabad HC Against Imran Khan’s X Posts During Imprisonment, Seeks...

83-Year-Old Military Vet In US Stabs Female Property Manager Multiple Times During Argument;...

83-Year-Old Military Vet In US Stabs Female Property Manager Multiple Times During Argument;...

Indian Tourist Arrivals To US Drop 15% In August, $340 Million Spending Loss Linked To Diplomatic...

Indian Tourist Arrivals To US Drop 15% In August, $340 Million Spending Loss Linked To Diplomatic...

Israeli Air Force Strikes Over 100 Hamas Targets In Gaza, Destroying Tunnels, Depots, And Operatives

Israeli Air Force Strikes Over 100 Hamas Targets In Gaza, Destroying Tunnels, Depots, And Operatives

US Launches Premium Immigration Programme, Allowing $1M Individuals And $2M Corporations To Gain...

US Launches Premium Immigration Programme, Allowing $1M Individuals And $2M Corporations To Gain...