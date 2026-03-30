US–Israel–Iran War: Trump Planning To Extract 400 Kg Uranium From Tehran, May Use Force If Talks Fail, Say Reports

In a significant escalation in the ongoing US–Iran conflict, US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering a ground operation inside Iran to extract nearly 400 kilograms of enriched uranium, a move that could dramatically alter the course of the war.

Plan To Seize Enriched Uranium

According to report published in The Wall Street Journal, Trump is weighing options to secure approximately 970 pounds of enriched uranium that Tehran could potentially use to develop nuclear weapons.

The proposal includes the possibility of physically extracting the material from Iranian territory if diplomatic efforts fail.

Pressure On Tehran Amid Ongoing Talks

Citing sources familiar with the matter, reports suggest that Trump has directed his advisers to push Iran to surrender the uranium stockpile as a key condition for ending the conflict.

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He has also conveyed to political allies that Tehran cannot be allowed to retain such sensitive nuclear material under any circumstances.

‘Seizing By Force’ On The Table

The US President has reportedly discussed the option of “seizing it by force” if Iran refuses to comply at the negotiating table mentioning a hardline stance even as diplomatic channels remain open.

Despite the aggressive posture, Trump struck an optimistic tone on ongoing negotiations, stating that talks with Iran are progressing “very nicely.”

He pointed to Iran allowing 20 oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as a “sign of respect” and a positive step towards de-escalation.

‘Very Good Negotiations,’ Says Trump

Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump said, “I do see a deal in Iran, yeah. Could be soon.”

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He added that both direct and indirect negotiations are underway, with the US securing concessions that “should have been given a long time ago.”

Military Pressure Continues

Trump also claimed that US forces have carried out extensive strikes, stating that multiple targets were destroyed in a “big day” of operations involving both the Navy and Air Force.

He suggested that Iran’s conventional military capabilities have been significantly weakened amid the ongoing conflict.

JCPOA Reference And Strategic Messaging

Reiterating his long-standing criticism of the nuclear deal negotiated under Barack Obama, Trump claimed that reversing the agreement helped prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

He also described recent Iranian maritime movements including an increase in oil tankers as encouraging signs amid tense negotiations.