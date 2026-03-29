 Israel-US-Iran War: Photos Show US AWACS Aircraft Hit In Iran Strike At Saudi Base, Raises Concerns Over Air Defence Vulnerabilities
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Israel-US-Iran War: Photos Show US AWACS Aircraft Hit In Iran Strike At Saudi Base, Raises Concerns Over Air Defence Vulnerabilities

An Iranian missile and drone strike on Saudi Arabia’s Prince Sultan Air Base reportedly damaged a US E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft, along with KC-135 tankers, injuring over a dozen personnel. The hit on the high-value surveillance platform raises concerns over air defence gaps and operational readiness amid escalating tensions in the ongoing Israel-US-Iran conflict.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, March 29, 2026, 02:44 PM IST
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Fresh images circulating online indicate that a US Air Force E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft may have been severely damaged during an Iranian missile and drone attack on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

The strike, carried out on March 27, reportedly targeted high-value military assets stationed at the base.

Attack Also Hits Refuelling Aircraft

Apart from the AWACS platform, several KC-135 aerial refuelling tankers are also believed to have sustained damage in the attack. Reports suggest that over a dozen US personnel were injured, highlighting the scale and intensity of the strike despite existing air defence systems.

High-Value Asset With Limited Replacement

The E-3 Sentry, a critical airborne surveillance platform developed in the 1970s, plays a key role in providing real-time radar coverage over a radius of more than 200 miles. With an estimated replacement cost ranging between $500 million and $700 million, and a limited fleet of around 31 aircraft, any damage or loss significantly impacts operational capabilities.

Operational Impact On US Military Coordination

The reported hit on the AWACS aircraft could disrupt US military coordination in the Middle East, as these platforms are central to managing airspace, tracking threats, and directing combat operations. Defence analyses have consistently highlighted the difficulty in replacing such systems in the short term.

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