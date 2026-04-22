 Israel Urges Lebanon To Disarm Hezbollah Ahead Of US Talks In Washington
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Israel Urges Lebanon To Disarm Hezbollah Ahead Of US Talks In Washington

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has urged Lebanon to cooperate with Israel to disarm Hezbollah ahead of talks in Washington on Thursday. He said the militant group is the main obstacle to peace and normalisation. The rare direct engagement follows last week’s meeting, with Israel also maintaining a buffer zone in southern Lebanon of around 10 km.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, April 22, 2026, 04:35 PM IST
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Israel Urges Lebanon To Disarm Hezbollah Ahead Of US Talks In Washington |

Jerusalem: Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar called on Lebanon to work with Israel to disarm the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah ahead of negotiations in Washington on Thursday.

The meeting follows a similar gathering last week in Washington, and is the first time in decades the two countries are speaking directly.

“We don't have any serious disagreements with Lebanon. There are a few minor border disputes that can be solved,” Saar said during Independence Day remarks to Israel's diplomatic corps.

“The obstacle to peace and normalisation between the countries is one: Hezbollah,” he said, adding that Lebanon could have “a future of sovereignty, independence and freedom from the Iranian occupation”.

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Israel's military has currently established a buffer zone stretching around 10 km (6 miles) into southern Lebanon to remove the threat of short-range rockets and anti-tank missiles toward northern Israel.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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