Israel Urges Lebanon To Disarm Hezbollah Ahead Of US Talks In Washington |

Jerusalem: Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar called on Lebanon to work with Israel to disarm the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah ahead of negotiations in Washington on Thursday.

The meeting follows a similar gathering last week in Washington, and is the first time in decades the two countries are speaking directly.

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“We don't have any serious disagreements with Lebanon. There are a few minor border disputes that can be solved,” Saar said during Independence Day remarks to Israel's diplomatic corps.

“The obstacle to peace and normalisation between the countries is one: Hezbollah,” he said, adding that Lebanon could have “a future of sovereignty, independence and freedom from the Iranian occupation”.

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Israel's military has currently established a buffer zone stretching around 10 km (6 miles) into southern Lebanon to remove the threat of short-range rockets and anti-tank missiles toward northern Israel.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)