Israel Spent ₹4.49 Crore On PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Grooming, Official Expenses Since 2019: Report

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu | X - @netanyahu

Around 90% of hair and makeup expenses were linked to Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara; spending peaked in 2025

Israel spent around $470,000 (approximately ₹4.49 crore) on hairstyling, makeup and official representation expenses for its prime ministers between January 2019 and August 2026, according to data released by the country's Prime Minister's Office.

Around 90% of the hair and makeup expenses were linked to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu, who were in office for most of the period covered by the records.

The information was released after attorney Yaara Winkler-Shalit filed a Freedom of Information petition in December 2025 on behalf of the Movement for Freedom of Information.

Spending surged after Netanyahu's return

The records showed a sharp increase in hair and makeup expenditure over the years.

In 2022, when Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid served as prime ministers, the expenses were around 84,000 shekels (₹26.34 lakh). They rose to around 311,000 shekels (₹97.52 lakh) in 2023 after Netanyahu returned as prime minister.

Total spending in 2023 was around $103,000 (₹98.38 lakh), while the highest annual expenditure was recorded in 2025, when the government spent around $111,000 (₹1.06 crore).

The records also detailed expenditure around the beginning of the war in October 2023. Between September and November that year, around $2,600 (₹2.48 lakh) was spent on Netanyahu's hairstyling and about $1,580 (₹1.51 lakh) on makeup. In October 2023 alone, the government spent 2,457 shekels (₹77,076) on Netanyahu's hairstyling.

Washington trips ran up hefty bills

Foreign trips contributed significantly to the grooming expenses. The highest single bill was recorded during a four-day visit to Washington DC in February 2025, when around $13,500 (₹12.9 lakh) was spent on hair and makeup, according to Roya News.

Another visit to Washington in July 2024 resulted in around $11,500 (₹10.99 lakh) in hair and makeup expenses.

Netanyahu's representation expenses at $134,000

The records separately listed official representation expenses, including clothing and hosting costs associated with official duties.

Netanyahu's representation expenses stood at around $134,000 (₹1.28 crore), compared with about $19,000 (₹18.15 lakh) for Bennett and $2,600 (₹2.48 lakh) for Lapid.

Some information in the documents released by the authorities was redacted. The names of the prime minister's hairstylists and makeup artists were withheld, with officials citing state security reasons.

Transparency group questions public spending

Hiddai Negev, CEO of the Movement for Freedom of Information, criticised the Prime Minister's Office, saying it repeatedly fails to provide information about public spending until compelled to do so through court petitions. Negev said public figures must understand that public money cannot be treated as personal money and must be used with accountability.