Israel-Morocco to normalise ties

Morocco has agreed to resume diplomatic relations with Israel, becoming the fourth Arab nation this year to recognise the Jewish state under a deal brokered by the US, according to the White House.

US President Donald Trump spoke to Morocco's King Mohammed VI on Thursday and reaffirmed his country's support to Morocco's "realistic autonomy proposal" for sovereignty over the Western Sahara region.

King Mohammed VI agreed to resume diplomatic ties between his kingdom and Israel to expand economic and cultural cooperation, which would advance regional stability, the White House said on Thursday.

Trump reiterated that he, as president, recognised the Moroccan sovereignty over the entire Western Sahara territory. The Polisario Front -- a Sahrawi rebel national liberation movement -- and the Kingdom of Morocco claim sovereignty over the Western Sahara territory.