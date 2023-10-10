Israel Military Regains Full Control Of Gaza Border, Says IDF

Israel Military Regains Full Control Of Gaza Border | Twitter

Tel Aviv, October 10: The Israel Defense Forces' top spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari stressed that the military has regained full control of the Gaza border after Hamas terrorists blew up sections of the border fence during the attack on Saturday, reported The Times of Israel. Adding to this, he noted that not even a single terrorist entered via the fence. "In the last day, not a single terrorist entered via the fence," he said. It further noted that the forces continue to carry out scans in order to ensure the killing of terrorists who are hiding. However, according to the IDF, there is still a small number of terrorists hiding in Israeli territory, The Times of Israel reported.

IDF has completed the evacuation

Sharing on the social media 'X', Israel Air Force stated that the IDF has completed the evacuation of the settlements adjacent to the fence in the Gaza Strip, "with the exception of those with essential positions and exceptional cases who remained." It further said that the IDF cleared the surrounding area with 35 battalions, 4 lieutenant generals who command different sectors alongside the commander of the Gaza Division.

At least 900 Israelis were killed and over 2,616 people injured

According to a recent report, at least 900 Israelis were killed and over 2,616 people injured after Hamas launched a barbaric attack on Israel. In a war update shared by the IDF, about 4,500 rockets have been fired from Gaza on Israel after which the Israeli defence forces struck 1290 Hamas targets in Gaza. It's been 36 hours that extensive attacks by the Air Force are carried out, in which it drops hundreds of tons of bombs on thousands of targets.

A WhatsApp centre will be opened

As Hamas continues to attack Israel on the fourth day, at least 900 Israelis have been killed and over 2,616 people injured, according to The Times of Israel. To extend further help, the IAF noted that from Tuesday morning, a WhatsApp centre will be opened that will be available 24/7 where commanders and soldiers can report logistical deficiencies.

Fighter jets have been striking numerous terror targets belonging to Hamas

Moreover, the centre was opened in order to understand where there are specific gaps and to bring food, equipment and logistics there as soon as possible. According to the Israeli Air force, fighter jets have been striking numerous terror targets belonging to Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Dozens of fighter jets struck over 200 targets in Rimal and Khan Yunis

Overnight, dozens of fighter jets struck over 200 targets in Rimal and Khan Yunis. Rimal and Khan Yunis are used as terror hubs for the Hamas , and a large number of terror attacks against Israel are directed there.

IAF fighter jets struck Islamic Jihad terror infrastructure

Among the targets, IAF fighter jets struck Islamic Jihad terror infrastructure in Khan Yunis, a Hamas weapons storage site located inside a mosque, and operational terror infrastructure used by Hamas terror operatives.

The fighter jets struck an operational residence belonging to a Hamas operative

Moreover, the fighter jets struck an operational residence belonging to a Hamas operative in the Anti-Tank Missiles Division, along with infrastructure used by one of Hamas's senior officials, and an additional operational asset used by Hamas terror operatives located inside a multi-story building in Al-Forqan.

The fighter jets also struck a Hamas operational command center

The fighter jets also struck a Hamas operational command center located inside a mosque, a command center used by the Hamas- Israeli Air Force Anti-Tank Missile Division operatives, and two additional operational residences.

