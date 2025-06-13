Israel Launches Preemptive Strikes On Iran Amid Tensions, Major Explosions Heard In Tehran (Videos)

Israel Launches Preemptive Strikes On Iran Amid Tensions, Major Explosion Heard In Tehran (Videos) |

Tehran (Iran): Israel launched major airstrikes against Iran in the early hours of Friday morning, significantly escalating tensions in the region and raising the specter of a broader conflict between the long-standing rivals.

The attacks come amid mounting concerns over Tehran's nuclear program and its perceived threat to Israeli national security. In a televised statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Israel had initiated a "targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival." "This operation will take as long as is needed to complete the task of fending off the threat of annihilation against us," Netanyahu declared, underscoring the gravity of the move.

The offensive was further confirmed by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, who described it as a "preemptive strike" aimed at neutralizing imminent threats. In response to the heightened risk, Katz also announced a special state of emergency across Israel to ensure national preparedness and civilian safety.

Meanwhile, Iranian state media reported that loud explosions were heard in several parts of the capital, Tehran, during the early morning hours on Friday. IRIB, Iran's state broadcaster, noted that the source of the blasts had not yet been officially identified, though speculation is mounting that the Israeli strikes may have targeted military infrastructure or nuclear-related facilities.

Earlier on Monday, Iran's top security body warned that its armed forces would immediately target Israel's "secret nuclear facilities" if the Islamic Republic comes under military attack, following claims it has obtained "sensitive Israeli intelligence." The Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) issued the statement days after Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib said Iran had acquired a "significant cache" of Israeli documents through intelligence operations.

According to the council, months of intelligence gathering had enabled Iran's armed forces to identify high-value Israeli targets for potential retaliatory strikes, should Israel initiate military action against Iranian interests. Israel is believed by many to possess nuclear weapons, though it has never officially confirmed or denied this, maintaining a longstanding policy of strategic ambiguity.

