Israel Issues Fresh Evacuation Warning For 59 Areas In Lebanon Amid Escalating Strikes | X

Israel has issued an “urgent warning” to residents across at least 59 locations in Lebanon, urging them to evacuate immediately amid intensifying military operations targeting Hezbollah-linked sites.

In a post on X, the Israeli military’s Arabic-language spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, listed dozens of areas mostly in southern Lebanon as potential targets, citing what he described as ongoing “Hezbollah activities.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“For your safety, you must evacuate your homes immediately and move at least 1,000 metres away from the villages into open areas,” Adraee wrote, warning that remaining near Hezbollah operatives, facilities or weapons would put lives at risk.

Strikes Reported In Beirut

The warning came as hostilities intensified. According to Iran’s state-linked IRNA, Israeli forces struck the headquarters of Al-Manar, a broadcaster affiliated with Hezbollah. The channel reportedly resumed broadcasting minutes after the attack.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed carrying out an overnight strike in Beirut that killed Hussein Makled, identified as the head of Hezbollah’s intelligence headquarters.

Regional Tensions Widen

The developments unfolded alongside broader regional unrest. An Iraqi armed group claimed responsibility for an attack on a hotel in Erbil allegedly housing US troops, according to Al Jazeera.

In Saudi Arabia, the Defence Ministry said eight drones were intercepted near Riyadh and Al-Kharj, as reported by Al Arabiya.

Netanyahu Backs Operation

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the joint US-Israeli military campaign against Iran under Operation Epic Fury, also referred to as Roaring Lion, saying the action was necessary to counter threats and safeguard regional and global security.

With cross-border strikes, targeted killings and aerial interceptions mounting, fears are growing that the conflict could trigger wider instability across West Asia.