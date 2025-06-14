Israel-Iran War: Tehran Hits Tel Aviv & Jerusalem, Around 40 Israelis Injured As Tensions Escalated In Middle East - 10 Developments

Tehran Hits Tel Aviv & Jerusalem, Around 40 Israelis Injured (Screengrab) | X/@BRICSinfo

Tel Aviv: Tensions escalated in the Middle East after Israel launched 'Operation Rising Lion' targeting Iran's nuclear sites on Friday. Israel launched strikes on several cities in Iran, including Tehran, Tabriz and Shiraz. Top Irani military commanders, including army chief Mohammed Bagheri and Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) head Hossein Sala,o, were killed in the Israeli strikes.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin described Israel's attack targeting Iran's nuclear installations and senior commanders as "a very successful opening strike". "We are after a very successful opening strike. With God's help, we are going to have many more achievements," Netanyahu said. In retaliation, Iran also launched a drone attack on Israel on Thursday afternoon and a wave of missile attacks on Israel's capital Tel Aviv and Jerusalem in the early hours of Saturday.

Here Are 10 Developments:

1) At least 100 missiles were launched from Iran towards central and northern Israel on the intervening night of June 13 and 14.

JUST IN: 🇮🇷🇮🇱 Iranian hypersonic missile strikes Tel Aviv, Israel. pic.twitter.com/OeObLhUAa7 — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) June 13, 2025

2) Iranian strikes caused heavy damage in Israel. According to the Israeli military and the national emergency service, Magen David Adom (MDA), at least 41 Israelis were injured in the Iranian strikes.

3) After the missile strikes by Iran, air defence sirens were activated in Israel. Millions of residents of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem were sent to protected rooms and shelters.

4) Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesman Effie Defrin said that most missiles were intercepted by the air defence system or did not reach their target. He noted that the injuries reported occurred inside buildings, with several caused by shrapnel from intercepted missiles.

5) The US military helped shoot down Iranian missiles which were headed for Israel on Friday, said two US officials.

6) Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday said that Iran's armed forces were ready to face Israel. Khamenei also stated that all the officials in the country are on the side of the armed forces. In a series of posts on X, he said, "The Zionist regime has made a big mistake, a grave error, and committed a reckless act. By God's grace, the consequences of this will bring that regime to ruin. The Iranian nation won't permit the blood of its valued martyrs to go unavenged, nor will it ignore the violation of its airspace. Our Armed Forces are ready, and the country's officials and all the people are behind the Armed Forces."

🔴 The Zionist regime will not escape safely from the heinous crime they’ve committed



📹 Imam Khamenei’s televised message following the Zionist regime's attacks on various parts of Iran and the martyrdom of a group of commanders, scientists, and civilians on June 13, 2025 pic.twitter.com/tRmtWK6rko — Khamenei Media (@Khamenei_m) June 13, 2025

7) Iran's UN ambassador said 78 people were killed and more than 320 wounded in Israeli attacks.

8) US ground-based air-defence systems in the region were helping to shoot down Iranian missiles, said a US official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.

9) Reports also surfaced that Iran's air defence downed two Israeli Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter jets as well as a large number of micro aerial vehicles, capturing a female Israeli pilot. However, there is no official confirmation in this regard.

10) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday night dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi, briefing him on the "evolving situation" following the launch of a military operation.

The Israel-Iran war has pushed the entire region on the verge of a wider conflict.