Israel-Iran War: Oil Tanker Attacked Off Oman’s Coast In Strait Of Hormuz, 4 Sailors Injured | VIDEO

X/@visegrad24

An oil tanker transiting the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz was attacked on Sunday, leaving four crew members wounded, according to report in PTI

The vessel, identified as Skylight, sails under the Palau flag and was carrying Indian and Iranian crew members at the time of the incident. All crew have since been evacuated safely.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Attack Near Oman’s Coast

The strike occurred off the coast of Oman, along one of the world’s busiest and most sensitive maritime corridors. The Strait of Hormuz serves as a critical gateway for global oil shipments, making any disruption a major international concern.

Authorities said the injured mariners received medical assistance, though the extent of their injuries has not been fully detailed.

Video Shows Aftermath

A video circulating online appears to show damage to the tanker following the strike. The footage captures smoke rising from the vessel as emergency procedures unfold onboard.

FPJ could not ndependently verifiy authenticity of the video.

Rising Regional Tensions

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf region, particularly following recent US and Israeli military actions targeting Iran. While some reports have attributed the attack to Iran, officials have not formally confirmed the identity of those responsible.

The episode underscores growing fears over maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, where threats against commercial shipping have increased in recent weeks.