 Israel-Hamas War: 10 Emirati Female Volunteers Leave For Gaza To Join The UAE Field Hospital
The Brew NewsUpdated: Monday, December 11, 2023, 04:25 PM IST
Ten female volunteers from the medical field departed from the UAE today heading for Gaza to join the integrated field hospital that the UAE has established in the Gaza Strip to provide the necessary medical treatment and assistance to the Palestinian people.

They will join their colleagues of volunteers, including doctors, and nurses who have already started their treatment and medical assistance services for the injured as part of the efforts made by the UAE field hospital in Gaza, which has already begun receiving the wounded over the past few days as part of the UAE’s ‘Gallant Knight 3’ humanitarian operation for Gaza.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and The Brew News)

