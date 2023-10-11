Israel Forms Emergency Govt With Wartime Cabinet Amid Hamas Conflict

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu | Photo: AFP

In a joint statement issued by Benny Gantz's National Unity party, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, the former defence chief and leader of the centrist opposition party, have announced their agreement to form an emergency government.

This cooperative arrangement will result in the formation of a wartime Cabinet that includes Netanyahu, Gantz, and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, as outlined in the statement.

The foremost priority of this emergency government is to concentrate solely on resolving the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza, avoiding the promotion of any unrelated policies or legislation during this crucial period.

Previously, Israel's governing coalition had affirmed its resolve to form an emergency government by collaborating with the opposition following a series of deadly attacks launched by Hamas over the weekend.

In a statement released on Tuesday, October 10, Likud, the political party of Prime Minister Netanyahu, announced, "All the heads of the coalition, without exception, supported the establishment of a national emergency government and authorised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to act for its establishment.”

