Israel Confirms First-Ever Hantavirus Case; Patient Under Medical Observation | Canva

Israel has reported its first confirmed case of hantavirus, according to The Jerusalem Post. Authorities have not yet disclosed details regarding the patient, including their identity, place of residence, or the medical facility where the diagnosis was made.

The individual is believed to have contracted the infection while staying in Eastern Europe a few months ago and later sought treatment after experiencing symptoms linked to the virus. The patient is currently in stable condition and remains under medical supervision.

Earlier in the day, the World Health Organisation (WHO) provided an update on a cluster of hantavirus cases linked to the Dutch-flagged cruise ship MV Hondius, which travelled from Argentina to Cabo Verde. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said eight cases of severe respiratory illness have been identified so far, including three deaths.

According to the WHO, five of the eight cases have been confirmed as hantavirus infections, while the remaining three are suspected. The virus involved is the Andes virus, a hantavirus strain found in Latin America that is known for limited human-to-human transmission.

Dr Tedros said the United Kingdom notified the WHO about the outbreak under the International Health Regulations after passengers aboard the cruise ship developed severe respiratory symptoms. The first known patient reportedly developed symptoms on April 6.

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As the illness initially resembled other respiratory infections, hantavirus was not suspected at first and no samples were collected. The patient later died aboard the ship on April 11. His wife, who disembarked on the island of St Helena, was also reported to be symptomatic. Her condition worsened during a flight to Johannesburg on April 25, and she died the following day.

WHO further stated that the first two patients had travelled through Argentina, Chile, and Uruguay on a bird-watching trip before boarding the cruise ship. The journey reportedly included visits to areas inhabited by rat species known to carry the Andes virus.

The organisation added that none of the remaining passengers or crew members aboard the ship are currently showing symptoms.