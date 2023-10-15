Israel Begins Evacuations In The South Amid Impending Ground Invasion

Israeli officials have initiated the evacuation of Sderot, marking the first time an entire city has been evacuated in the nation's history.

90% of city's population to be evacuated by day's end

Deputy Mayor Elad Kalimi told journalists that around 20,000 of the city's residents have already relocated. He anticipates the majority of the remaining inhabitants will depart Sderot by day's end. Kalimi estimates that roughly 3,000 residents, or 10% of the city's population, will choose to stay or remain due to unavoidable circumstances.

Kalimi also noted that since October 7, the city has endured 75 direct rocket strikes.

Sderot is situated in the southern part of Israel, a mere four kilometres away from the closest Palestinian city in the Gaza Strip.

Govt to cover accommodations of Sderot residents for at least a week

Sderot's Mayor, Alon Davidi, confirmed that the government will cover the hotel accommodations for Sderot residents for the upcoming week at least. "We remain committed to both the inhabitants who have stayed and those who have departed, while simultaneously sourcing more funds to support their extended stay away from the city during this conflict," Davidi expressed.

In an interview with Israel's Channel 12, Davidi remarked, "Now is not the moment to be in Sderot. We hope for a decisive triumph over Hamas and Jihad."

To support evacuees, the government, aided by individual contributions, is sponsoring accommodations in hotels in different Israeli cities like Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Eilat.

The broader government evacuation plan also encompasses southern Ashkelon.

Many residents refuse to relocate

Ayelet Shmuel, a resident of neighbouring Ashkelon, assists Sderot's traumatised populace. She said that her family and she will not move to safer parts of Israel for ideological reasons.

Shmuel, reflecting the sentiments of many, stated, "Many of us feel that we won't be driven from our homes." As she strolls past a van in Sderot marked by gunfire, evidence of Hamas's destructive spree on October 7 in the city and its neighbouring areas, she adds, "Besides, where would we relocate? To Tel Aviv? The terror group might target there as well."

Meanwhile in the north, Israel has imposed a blockade up to 2.5 miles from its northern boundary with Lebanon following a missile attack on a border village, for which the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah took responsibility.

1,300 Israelis, 2,300 Gazans dead in conflict

The United Nations agency assisting Palestinian refugees reports that in the initial seven days of hostilities with Israel, around one million Gazans have been forced to leave their homes. Aid organizations have described the conditions in the enclosed territory as "dire." The conflict has claimed the lives of at least 1,300 in Israel, and casualties in Gaza surpass 2,300.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on a tour of the Middle East and had a ‘fruitful ‘ discussion in Riyadh with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian also held talks with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Doha. “If the Zionist regime’s crimes against the Palestinian people and citizens continue, no one can guarantee that the situation in the region will remain the same, ”Amirabdollahian said after the meeting, according to Iranian media.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)