Israel At Political Crossroads: As Gadi Eisenkot Tries To Form Government, Citizens Voice Concerns, Hope And Calls For Peace | File Photo

Israel’s political future is drawing attention worldwide after the October 27 parliamentary election failed to produce a clear majority. The result has raised questions about the country’s security, identity and prospects for peace.

Former military chief Gadi Eisenkot has been asked to form the government, but he is not yet prime minister. President Isaac Herzog gave the Yashar party leader the mandate on November 8. Lawmakers representing 67 seats recommended Eisenkot, while representatives of 46 seats backed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. A seven-member faction made no recommendation.

The 120-seat Knesset remains divided. Netanyahu’s Likud-led bloc has 53 seats, opposition parties aligned with Eisenkot have 48, and Arab-led parties hold 19. A government needs at least 61 lawmakers. Eisenkot has until December 6, with a possible 14-day extension, to form a government. If he fails, Netanyahu could be asked to try; failure by both could lead to another election. Netanyahu remains caretaker prime minister in the meantime. Reuters reports that every possible coalition route faces significant obstacles.

The negotiations follow the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks and the war that followed, which have deeply affected Israeli society. The result is being watched internationally for its implications for regional security and Israel’s foreign relations.

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Israeli Citizens Divided Over Possible Coalition

Israeli citizen Vanessa Levine, who says interfaith work is central to her life, is concerned about Arab parties supporting a government. She believes strongly in dialogue among Jews, Muslims and Christians, but says the war has shaped her political expectations.

“I am a person who dedicated her life to interfaith work. I am a strong believer in interfaith religions. Jews, Muslims and Christians and it is very near and dear topic to my heart. However, as an Israeli citizen I feel extremely concerned that we have a potential government of people who refuse to stand for Israel’s national anthem. The Arab parties refuse to stand for Israel’s national anthem, they refuse to stand for Holocaust memorial and they refuse to refer to Hamas as a terrorist organisation,” Levine said.

She said the conflict has affected people close to her. “A lot of my friends were hostages, I know people who were killed. All of us in Israel have been affected by the war,” she said. Levine added that she could accept either side forming the government, provided the Joint Arab List was not part of it. “But I am only one vote so I can only be hopeful,” she said.

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'Whether Eisenkot will rely on Arab-party support remains a difficult question in the negotiations. In the latest talks, he has also sought to bring the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party into his camp, but discussions remain difficult over military conscription rules and guarantees to the party.

Another Israeli citizen, Rotem, expressed hope that a change in leadership could improve life for both Israelis and Palestinians.

“I want a change, I think there is hope with new blood in the government. I believe there is a way to make situation better for us Israelis and for Palestinians. I have always aspired for peace in my life and though it seems so complicated right now, I hope the world sees us beyond these complexity. We are peaceful people and we only want the government to consider our emotions about our country,” Rotem said.

The contrasting views underline the challenge facing Israel’s next leadership: responding to citizens’ fears while leaving room for dialogue and peace. The world is watching to see who becomes prime minister and what direction the new government will take.