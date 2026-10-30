'Isko Maaro Yeh Deserve Karti Hai': Karachi Woman Hounded By 20-30 Men Over Minor Car Collision; VIDEO VIRAL | X

A video of a woman allegedly causing a disturbance in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area after car collision has gone viral. Following the incident, the woman, identified as Ayesha Zahid, who is said to be a psychologist, released a video statement denying allegations that she was under the influence of drugs. The viral footage shows her surrounded and allegedly harassed by a group of around 20 to 30 men following a minor car collision, triggering widespread outrage on social media. The video has raised concerns over the woman's safety and the aggressive behaviour of the crowd. But what exactly happened during the incident? Let's take a look in detail.

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Karachi woman hounded by men over a minor collision in a viral video

A minor traffic collision near Johar Mor in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar area escalated into a viral road-rage incident on October 28, 2026. The video went viral as the woman came out and confronted people in the middle of the road. In the viral footage, several men can be seen gathering around the woman's car after the reported collision. The situation appears to escalate as members of the crowd surround the vehicle and confront her. Later, the woman, who identified herself as Ayesha, shared a video in which she denied the allegations of being under the influence of drugs and said some individuals were allegedly heard shouting, "Isko Maaro, Yeh Deserve Karti Hai" (Beat her, she deserves it).

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Here's what she said in the video

Ayesha, who shared a video of herself after the viral incident, said, "So there has been a video circulating about me from different angles of what happened." Talking about the clarification, she said, "I am just going to clarify my side but there is not much to clarify. Main gaadi se utri dekhne ke liye ki kisi ko chot toh nahi aayi. Somebody said, ‘Aaurton ko gaadi chalani nahi aati toh road par kyun aati hain?’ I was asking for my phone and keys, but they dragged me, touching me, holding me, dragging me, pulling me, till I said, ‘I need a policewoman.’” (“Main gaadi se utri dekhne ke liye ki kisi ko chot toh nahi aayi. Somebody said, ‘Aaurton ko gaadi chalani nahi aati toh road par kyun aati hain?’ I was asking for my phone and keys, but they dragged me, touching me, holding me, dragging me, pulling me, till I said, ‘I need a policewoman.’”)

Viral video sparks public outrage

The video has sparked discussions about mob behaviour, public safety and the treatment of women in public spaces. Many social media users have condemned the men for allegedly threatening and intimidating the woman over what was reportedly a minor traffic accident.

Ayesha's husband supports her

Zain Qasmani, spouse of the woman featured in the viral Johar incident video, reveals his perspective on the event. He stands up for his wife in response to criticism on social media. He stated that the police examined her vehicle but did not discover any drugs. He wrote, "She is my wife, she is a clinical psychologist in Karachi with over 10 years of experience. I have personally seen her help people struggling with depression and mental health issues. Targeting a woman without knowing her full story is shameful." Alleging harassment, he said, "She was harassed by men on the road and we all know how some men behave when they see a woman alone. Honestly, after watching the video, I felt proud of her for standing up for herself."