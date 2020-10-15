Is Facebook, Twitter censoring story on Biden's son? NY Post cries foul - story so far

With scant weeks left for the US to elect a new President, there has been yet another media expose that has triggered massive outrage and debate. This time, it is Democratic candidate Joe Biden who has come under the scanner, with a recent news report alleging that his son Hunter Biden had introduced the then Vice President to an Ukrainian businessman. This, the report adds citing emails, was a year before Joe Biden "pressured government officials in Ukraine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company".

As per the New York Post, a 2015 email obtained by them shows that Hunter introduced Vadym Pozharskyi to his father. Hunter served on the board of an Ukrainian energy company called Burisma, and Pozharskyi was an adviser to the board. A year later, the report notes, the elder Biden had "pressured government officials in Ukraine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company".

The news has drawn a mixed bag of reactions with many including President Trump congratulating the Post for their work, even as others cry foul. "Congratulations to the @nypost for having exposed the massive corruption surrounding Sleepy Joe Biden and our Country. He’s always been a corrupt politician. Disgraceful!" the President tweeted.