Iraqi FM Fuad Hussein visits Iran to discuss bilateral ties, regional development

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein paid an official visit to neighboring Iran during the past two days for discussions over the situation in the Middle East region and bilateral relations.

A statement by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry issued on Monday said Hussein conveyed a verbal message from Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, which "focused on the developments in the region and reviewed the most important expected possibilities."

The two sides also discussed bilateral relations, including the pending issues between the two countries, the statement said.

Hussein, who made his first visit to Iran since he took office in May, also met with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif and discussed various issues between the two countries as well as regional and international issues, it said.

Hussein explained to Zarif the Iraqi government's attitude towards dealing with current challenges in the region and called for resolving the crises in peaceful means, the statement said.