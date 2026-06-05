 Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei Pardons Over 2,000 Prisoners Ahead Of Eid al-Ghadir
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Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei Pardons Over 2,000 Prisoners Ahead Of Eid al-Ghadir

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has approved the pardon, commutation, or reduction of sentences for more than 2,000 prisoners following a request from the judiciary chief. The clemency was granted ahead of Eid al-Ghadir, a major Shia religious observance. However, those convicted of espionage, security-related crimes, and offenses threatening public safety are excluded.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Friday, June 05, 2026, 09:12 PM IST
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei Pardons Over 2,000 Prisoners Ahead Of Eid al-Ghadir
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei | File Pic

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on June 5 approved the pardon, commutation, or reduction of sentences for more than 2,000 prisoners following a request from judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei.

The clemency decision was granted ahead of Eid al-Ghadir, one of the most important religious occasions for Shia Muslims, according to a statement published on the Supreme Leader’s official website.

However, inmates convicted of security-related crimes, espionage, offenses against Iran’s internal or external security, and acts deemed a threat to public safety are excluded from the pardon, according to semi-official ISNA.

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