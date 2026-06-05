Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei Pardons Over 2,000 Prisoners Ahead Of Eid al-Ghadir

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on June 5 approved the pardon, commutation, or reduction of sentences for more than 2,000 prisoners following a request from judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei.
The clemency decision was granted ahead of Eid al-Ghadir, one of the most important religious occasions for Shia Muslims, according to a statement published on the Supreme Leader’s official website.
However, inmates convicted of security-related crimes, espionage, offenses against Iran’s internal or external security, and acts deemed a threat to public safety are excluded from the pardon, according to semi-official ISNA.