Iran's IRGC Releases Footage Of Ship Seizure In Strait Of Hormuz Amid Rising Tensions | Video | X / Code_Red_TV

Tehran: The Iranian government has published footage purportedly documenting the seizure of a commercial container ship within the strategic waters of the Strait of Hormuz, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

The visual evidence shows armed members of the Iranian military, wearing masks, scaling the hull of the cargo vessel to gain control of the deck. This escalation follows claims by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that their forces "captured two vessels in the strait on Wednesday".

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Following the boarding operations, the military wing confirmed that the situation remained under their control, noting that "both ships were directed towards the Iranian coast".

According to Al Jazeera, the release of the video serves as a domestic demonstration of naval capability amidst heightened regional friction and a restrictive maritime blockade.

In a sharp diplomatic response, Panama has strongly condemned the seizure of the "MSC Francesca", describing the capture of a vessel sailing under its flag as "illegal". Panama's Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified that while the ship is Italian-owned, it is registered under the Panamanian flag.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"The ship was transiting the Strait of Hormuz when it was seized and forcibly taken to Iranian territorial waters," the ministry stated. Officials further warned that Tehran's actions pose "a serious threat to maritime security" and labelled the incident an "unnecessary escalation" at a time when the international community seeks to keep the waterway open without "threats or blackmail of any kind".

Detailing the operation, the IRGC identified the detained ships as the "MSC-FRANCESCA" and the "EPAMINODES". In a statement reported by Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the military wing alleged the vessels were involved in violations while transiting the strategic waterway.

The IRGC accused the crews of "tampering with navigational aid systems and jeopardising maritime security". The statement, as quoted by IRIB, claimed the "MSC-FRANCESCA" belonged to the "Zionist regime" and alleged both ships were attempting to "secretly exit the Strait of Hormuz without authorisation".

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This naval confrontation surfaced just hours after US President Donald Trump announced an indefinite extension of a temporary ceasefire. In an interview with CNBC, Trump issued a direct appeal for a diplomatic breakthrough, suggesting Iran could secure a prosperous future through a new agreement.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The President remarked, "Iran can get themselves on a very good footing if they make a deal," noting the potential for a complete transformation of Tehran's circumstances. Despite maintaining a naval blockade, Trump urged the Iranian government to adopt a pragmatic strategy, adding, "They have to use reason and they have to use common sense, and they can get themselves into a great position to make themselves into a great country."

However, the gesture has been met with scepticism in Tehran. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian criticised the United States for what he termed "hypocritical" and contradictory behaviour.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a post on X, Pezeshkian wrote, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has always welcomed and continues to welcome dialogue and agreement. Bad faith, siege, and threats are the main obstacles to genuine negotiation." He further accused Washington of a contradiction between its claims and its actions.

Also Watch:

While the New York Post reported that Trump views a new round of talks as "possible" within a window of 36 to 72 hours, the path forward remains clouded. Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei stated that Tehran has not yet reached a final decision on participating in the upcoming round of mediated discussions.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)