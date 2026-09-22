Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Arrives In New York For United Nations General Assembly Amid Tensions With US & Israel

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Arrives In New York For United Nations General Assembly |

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in New York on Monday to participate in the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), as Tehran prepares to present its position on regional developments amid heightened tensions with the United States and Israel.

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According to Iran's state-run news agency IRNA, Araghchi arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport with a high-level delegation and was received by Gholamhossein Darzi, Iran's permanent representative and charge d'affaires to the United Nations.

Araghchi had made a brief stop in Doha en route to New York, where he held discussions with Qatari officials on the latest developments in the region. He is expected to hold further diplomatic consultations during the UNGA's high-level week.

Pezeshkian To Address UNGA

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is scheduled to travel to New York on Tuesday to attend the General Assembly. He is expected to address the UNGA on Wednesday, September 23, during the morning session.

IRNA reported that Pezeshkian will outline Iran's position on international developments, including what Tehran describes as the “US-Israeli war of aggression” against Iran. The Iranian president is also expected to hold meetings and consultations with several world leaders and senior officials on the sidelines of the UNGA.

His schedule is also expected to include meetings with Iranians living in the United States, as well as discussions with American academics, elites and think tanks. A high-ranking Iranian delegation will accompany him during the visit.

Iran Alleges Visa Denials

IRNA also reported that the US government had denied visas to some members of the Iranian delegation, including members of Pezeshkian's media team. Tehran described the move as an unprecedented hostile action by Washington.

The Iranian delegation's arrival in New York comes amid continuing tensions between Tehran and Washington and a broader US sanctions campaign targeting Iran's economic and international networks.

US Warns Iranian Airlines

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has also warned that Iranian airlines could face severe restrictions on international operations from September 23, as Washington threatens secondary sanctions against foreign companies that continue providing services to Iranian carriers.

According to Al Jazeera, Bessent said on Monday that “on September 23, all the Iranian airlines will be shut down around the world.” He said the warning would extend to foreign airports, fuel suppliers, ticketing companies and other businesses providing services to Iranian airlines.

UNGA Focuses On Global Challenges

The 81st UN General Assembly is being held under the theme “Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All.” The high-level general debate is scheduled from September 22 to 26 and on September 28 in New York.

The session's agenda includes discussions on major international challenges, including climate action, sustainable development, sea-level rise and pandemic preparedness, alongside other global issues.