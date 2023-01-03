Iranian Chess player Sara Khadem warned not to return home after competing without hijab, moves to Spain: Report

Iranian Chess player Sara Khadem | Social Media

Sara Khadem, an Iranian Chess player, arrived in Spain on Tuesday after receiving warnings not to return to Iran. The reason for the warnings is Khadem competing at international tournament in Kazakhstan without wearing a Hijab, a source close to her said, Reuters reported.

Khadem participated in tournament without Hijab

The 25-year-old Chess player took part in last week’s FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Almaty without the hijab. Hijab, the Islamic headscarf, has been mandated by the Iranian regime.

Received multiple calls of warning

In multiple calls received by Khadem, she was warned by individuals against returning home after the tournament, while others said she should come back, promising to “solve her problem”, a source close to her, who requested to remain anonymous, said.

The source also informed that her parents residing in Iran have also received threats.

Iran's Foreign Ministry has not commented on the issue yet.

Anti-Hijab protests in Iran

The Western Asian country has been rocked by the anti-Hijab demonstrations for the last few months. The Iran's government has reacted to the protests by abducting, jailing, and even killing dissenters, if believed the reports.

On September 13, 22-year-old Jina “Mahsa” Amini was arrested by Iran's morality police for “improperly” wearing her hijab, and according to her family and local media, severely beaten. She died three days later while still in police custody.

Amini's death sparked widespread protests across the country, with women leading the movement.