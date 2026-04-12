‘Iran Will Never Have Nuclear Weapons’: Trump Claims ‘Iran Broke Promise’ On Strait Of Hormuz After Peace Talks

US President Donald Trump | File Pic

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday issued a strong warning to Iran following inconclusive peace talks mediated by Pakistan, asserting that Tehran must quickly reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz and abandon its nuclear ambitions.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a post on Truth Social, Trump accused Iran of failing to honour its promise to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, alleging that the country had placed mines in the waterway. He said the situation had caused global anxiety and disruption, noting that shipping companies would be reluctant to risk operating in potentially mined waters.

Trump said he had been fully briefed on the marathon negotiations held in Islamabad, which lasted nearly 21 hours. He praised the leadership of Asim Munir and Shehbaz Sharif for facilitating the talks, describing them as competent and cooperative in supporting diplomatic efforts.

Despite some progress on certain issues, Trump claimed the talks failed to achieve a key objective, convincing Iran to abandon its nuclear programme. He stated that the Iranian delegation, including Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, Abbas Araghchi and Ali Bagheri, remained firm on continuing nuclear development.

Reiterating Washington’s long-standing position, Trump declared that Iran would never be allowed to possess nuclear weapons, warning that the issue outweighed any other points discussed during the talks. He added that while some agreements were reached, none were as significant as preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear capability, signalling continued tensions and uncertainty in the region.