Iran Weighs Strikes On US Military Targets In Europe If Trump Escalates War: Report

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Iran has considered striking US military assets in southeastern Europe if US President Donald Trump escalates the ongoing conflict, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing two people close to the Iranian regime.

The reported contingency planning marks a potential expansion of the conflict beyond the Middle East, with Iranian forces assessing possible targets in countries including Bulgaria and Cyprus.

Bulgaria, Cyprus Among Potential Targets

According to the Financial Times, Iranian forces have assessed possible strikes against US military assets in southeastern Europe. Bulgaria is among the locations reportedly considered, after Sofia approved the use of its Bezmer air base by US refuelling aircraft.

Cyprus has also emerged as a possible target, according to one of the sources cited by the newspaper. The island hosts the British RAF Akrotiri base, which has previously been affected by regional tensions.

The reported plans remain contingency options and do not indicate that Iran has announced an imminent attack on European territory.

Iran Signals Wider Retaliation

The report also mentioned that people close to Iran's leadership believe Tehran could expand its response beyond the region if Washington launches a major new offensive.

One source told the newspaper that Iran would place no limits on its response if the US went too far, suggesting that European locations hosting or supporting US military operations could be brought into the conflict.

The reported warnings appear aimed not only at Washington but also at European countries that allow US military activity from their territory.

Iran has previously warned countries facilitating US military operations that they could face consequences. In July, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi urged Bulgaria to reconsider its decision to allow US aircraft to use the Bezmer base, saying the move amounted to facilitating aggression against Iran.

Strait Of Hormuz Also In Focus

Iranian forces have separately examined options involving critical infrastructure in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Financial Times.

The report said Iranian planners have considered attacks on subsea fibre-optic cables in the strategically important waterway if hostilities intensify.

The Strait of Hormuz has become a major flashpoint in the conflict, with its disruption already affecting international shipping and energy markets. Iran has maintained that the waterway will remain restricted until its demands are addressed, while Washington has continued to pressure Tehran over the situation.

Tehran Prepares For Possible Escalation

The latest disclosures come as diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran remain stalled.

Trump said on Tuesday that there were currently no talks or conversations scheduled with Iran, while Tehran has maintained a defiant position over the conflict and the Strait of Hormuz. Reuters reported that Iran has shifted towards a more offensive military posture following the expiration of a temporary ceasefire.

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A Wider War Risk

The reported Iranian planning highlights the possibility that any major US escalation could carry consequences beyond the Middle East.

For now, there is no indication that Tehran has authorised attacks against European targets. The information reported by the Financial Times points instead to contingency planning and strategic signalling as Iran prepares for the possibility of renewed hostilities.

With the US-Iran confrontation already affecting the Strait of Hormuz, shipping and global energy markets, any move to target US assets in Europe could represent a major escalation and significantly widen the geographical scope of the conflict.