Iran Warns Of Missile Strike On Tel Aviv If Attack On Lebanon Continues: Reports

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Iran’s National Security Council has warned that its air and missile units could target Tel Aviv if Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon do not stop, according to Iranian state media.

According to Iranian media reports, the council stated that if firing in southern Lebanon continues for the next few hours, Iranian forces could launch air and missile strikes on Tel Aviv. The warning comes amid ongoing Israeli military operations in Lebanon despite a ceasefire announcement related to the conflict with Iran.

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Israel has maintained that its operations in Lebanon will continue, even after US President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire involving Iran. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clarified that the pause in hostilities “does not include Lebanon,” contradicting claims made by Iran and Pakistan, which has reportedly been mediating in the conflict.

According to BBC news report, Israeli forces carried out a fresh wave of airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Wednesday morning. Strikes reportedly hit several locations, including the cities of Tyre and Nabatieh, just hours after the ceasefire announcement.

The ongoing escalation has caused heavy casualties across Lebanon, with more than 1,500 people reported killed, including at least 130 children. There has been no immediate reaction from the Lebanese government or the militant group Hezbollah regarding the ceasefire announcement in the broader conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

The current escalation is linked to the long-running conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, which intensified after Hezbollah fired rockets into Israel following the reported killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during the early phase of the war that began in late February.