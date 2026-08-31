Iran Vows 'Response & Punishment' After US Strikes Larak Island |Video | X - ANI

The United States on Sunday carried out strikes against two Iranian launch systems on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported, citing a US official. The attack marks the first known US strike on Iranian soil since late July.

"I can confirm that earlier today US forces struck two Iranian launchers on Larak Island. Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces were observed preparing to launch rockets with sea mines into Strait of Hormuz," the US official said, as quoted by Reuters.

Located south of Hormuz Island and to the east of Qeshm Island, Larak Island is approximately 1,100 km southeast of Tehran.

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According to the US official, American forces launched the attack after identifying Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps personnel allegedly preparing the systems to fire rockets carrying sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global shipping route.

Iran's IRGC acknowledged that Larak had come under attack. The Guards said the strikes resulted in casualties among both military personnel and civilians, with some killed and others wounded. Iranian state media, citing the IRGC, also reported a warning that the attack would receive a "response and punishment".

The latest escalation follows the start of joint US-Israeli military operations against Iran on February 28. Tehran subsequently retaliated with attacks targeting Israel as well as Gulf nations that host American military facilities.

US President Donald Trump had warned last week that Washington would respond if Iran attempted to deploy new mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

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The Larak Island strikes came only hours after Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei called on Muslim-majority nations in the region to come together in opposition to the US and Israel.

Khamenei's written appeal was issued to coincide with the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed, six months into the ongoing conflict.

"The solution to the problems of the Islamic nations is unity of words, friendship, and cooperation on the path of goodness. Anyone, in any position, who does anything that leads to division among Muslims and creates conflict in the Muslim community, knowingly or unknowingly, intentionally or unintentionally, has served the purpose of the enemies of Islam," he said.

"Recognise your real enemy, understand its plan, and confront it," he added.