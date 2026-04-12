Iran-US Talks Stall: Tehran Says 'No Change In Strait Of Hormuz' Without Deal, Signals No Hurry

Talks between Iran and the United States have hit a pause, with Tehran making it clear that it is in no rush to finalise an agreement.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency, quoting an informed source, said responsibility now lies with Washington to respond to proposals already on the table.

Strait of Hormuz at the Centre of Standoff

The report quoting the source mentioned that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz will remain unchanged unless the United States agrees to what Iran calls a “reasonable deal.” The strategic waterway, critical for global oil shipments, continues to be a key pressure point in the ongoing tensions.

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Iran Signals Strategic Patience

Reiterating its stance, the source said, “The ball is in the United States’ court,” adding that Iran is “in no hurry” to move negotiations forward. This reflects Tehran’s calibrated approach amid ongoing geopolitical strain.

US Accused of ‘Miscalculation’

The source also accused Washington of repeating past miscalculations, both in negotiations and during the conflict phase, while maintaining that Iran had already put forward “reasonable initiatives.”

With no date or venue finalised for the next round of talks, the future of the Iran-US engagement remains unclear, even as tensions around the Strait of Hormuz continue to simmer.