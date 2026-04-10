Iran-US Talks: Israel Continues Bombing Lebanon; JD Vance Departs From Washington For Pakistan

Amid ongoing hostilities in West Asia, fresh Israeli strikes in Lebanon have intensified tensions even as diplomatic efforts between Iran and the United States gather pace. Iran’s Parliament Speaker has issued a stark warning, saying “time is running out,” while negotiations are expected to begin soon in Pakistan.

Deadly Strike In Lebanon

According to Lebanon’s National News Agency, an Israeli airstrike targeted a carwash in Jba’a in the Nabatieh region, killing six people. The victims reportedly include the owner, his two sons, and three others present at the site.

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The continued bombardment highlights the fragile situation on the ground despite recent ceasefire efforts.

Iran Issues Strong Warning

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned that time is running out amid the escalating conflict, signalling Tehran’s growing urgency as attacks continue in the region.

US Signals Optimism Ahead Of Talks

US Vice President JD Vance said President Donald Trump has laid out “clear guidelines” for negotiations with Iran, expressing optimism that upcoming talks will be “positive.”

Talks Scheduled In Pakistan

Diplomatic talks aimed at ending the over month-long conflict are set to take place in Pakistan following a two-week ceasefire agreement between Iran and the United States.

Iranian state media indicated that the delegation will be led by Ghalibaf, a key figure in Tehran’s wartime leadership.

There is no official confirmation yet on whether senior officials such as Abbas Araghchi have arrived for the talks. However, Pakistani media reports suggest that the Iranian delegation has reached the country ahead of the meeting.