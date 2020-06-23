Iran to set up a permanent base in the Indian Ocean

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced that it plans to set up a permanent base in the Indian Ocean in order to expand its presence in the international waters, Press TV reported.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has tasked the IRGC with a permanent presence in waters far away from the country, IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Accordingly, the IRGC is planning to create a permanent base in the Indian Ocean by the end of March 2021, Tangsiri said.