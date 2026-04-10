Iran To Resume Bank Operations Across Country From April 11: Reports

Iran has announced that all bank branches across the country will resume operations starting Saturday, April 11, according to state media. The move comes amid a fragile truce following weeks of intense conflict in the region.

Banks To Reopen Nationwide

Authorities confirmed that all banking services, including headquarters in Tehran, will resume normal functioning.

Customer Service Hours Unchanged

According to Iranian media reports, officials stated that customer service hours will remain unchanged, ensuring continuity for citizens and businesses relying on banking services during the recovery phase.

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Backdrop Of Escalating Conflict

The reopening follows heightened tensions after joint strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran on February 28, which reportedly left thousands dead and injured.

Two-Week Truce Offers Breathing Space

Washington and Iran recently agreed to a two-week truce aimed at facilitating negotiations for a broader agreement to end hostilities.