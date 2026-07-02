Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Unlikely To Attend Father Ali Khamenei's Funeral Due To Security Concerns | File Pics

Mojtaba Khamenei, son of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, is unlikely to make a public appearance at his father's funeral due to security concerns, India Today reported on Thursday, citing an interview with Hakim Elahi, the Supreme Leader's representative in India.

Elahi said Mojtaba Khamenei had expressed a desire to attend the funeral and lead the funeral prayers, but security officials advised against any public appearance, citing significant safety risks.

"I was in Iran last week and I visited some of my friends who met him and they said he wants to come out," Elahi was quoted as saying.

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"Even he wanted to lead people by Salat because we have to pray on the dead body of Ayatollah Khomeini. But the security doesn't allow him to come," Elahi added.

He further stated that security agencies believe they would be unable to ensure Mojtaba Khamenei's safety if he appeared in public.

"They said it's very dangerous and we cannot provide security for him. And I think he will not come out," Elahi said.