Iran: Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Hebrew Account On X Suspended After Just Couple Posts

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei | X

The Hebrew language account of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was suspended by social media platform X (formerly Twitter) after just a couple posts. The action came just days after Israel carried out strikes on Iranian capital Tehran and surrounding areas. Screenshots posted on X purportedly showed the account before it was suspended. In these photos, the account was seen to have 14,000 followers.

A search made at the time of publishing of this story, the handle @khamenei_Heb did not show any activity and words 'Account Suspended' were flashing.

The suspended Hebrew language account of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. | X

Israel carried out attack on Iran in early hours of Saturday (October 26). As per Major General Hossein Salami, the Commander-in-Chief of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), said that four Iranian soldiers were killed in Israel's attack in addition to a civilian.

Israel said that Saturday's attack was in retaliation to Iranian attack on Israel earlier this month.

An attack in and around Iranian capital was a major escalation by Israel. But Iranian reaction has been muted than what was expected.

Khamenei said on Sunday it would be wrong to exaggerate as well as downplay the Israeli attack and that Iran will respond at a time and place of its choosing.

He criticised Israel for he described were war-crimes it was committing in Hezbollah and Gaza.

"A global coalition must be formed, as well as a political coalition, an economic coalition, and, if necessary, a military coalition, against the malicious Zionist regime that is committing the most brutal war crimes today," Khamenei was quoted as saying in Iranian state media.