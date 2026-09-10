Iran Strikes US-Run Muwaffaq Salti Air Base In Jordan, Damages A-10, F-15 Jets | Videos | X @Osinttechnical

Several US military aircraft were damaged in an overnight Iranian attack on the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, according to a report by CBS.

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CBS reporter Jennifer Jacobs said in a post on X that an A-10 Thunderbolt, popularly known as the Warthog, was hit during the Iranian strike and left with a missing wing. Around eight F-15 fighter jets also suffered light damage but were subsequently returned to service, according to the report.

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"American forces in Jordan launched more than 30 Patriot missiles defending against the Iranian strikes. The overnight damage came after the US attacked five Iranian tankers in retaliation for Iran targeting a US Navy warship. In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed they launched attacks at eight tankers and two warships, including the base in Jordan," she wrote.

Importance Of The Muwaffaq Salti Air Base

The Muwaffaq Salti Air Base hosts dozens of US warplanes and serves as a key airpower hub for American military operations targeting Iran. The latest attack followed the US sinking five Iranian tankers earlier in the week, after which Tehran launched retaliatory strikes against multiple US bases and American allies across the region.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards also claimed responsibility for the attack. In an official statement carried by the state-backed IRNA news agency, the Guards said they "struck the American Al-Azraq base in Jordan with heavy missile strikes" as part of a designated "punitive operation."

Iran also said it had targeted more than a dozen vessels attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz and announced an expansion of a no-go zone outside the strategically important waterway, which Tehran has blockaded for months.

Following the missile barrage, Jordan's military said its air defence systems had intercepted and neutralised the incoming projectiles. An official army statement said 20 ballistic missiles had been detected, with 18 intercepted and destroyed, while two struck unpopulated areas.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the ideological wing of the country's military, said the conflict could end if Washington met a series of demands concerning the wars in Lebanon and Yemen, as well as Iran's frozen assets and military capabilities.

"It must... refrain from renewed threats, withdraw the Israeli regime's army from Lebanon, end the blockade of Yemen, release $24 billion in Iran's frozen assets and refrain from any interference in the country's nuclear and missile capabilities," Mohebi said, according to Fars news agency.

US President Donald Trump, who has indicated that he wants to bring the conflict to an end, said on Wednesday that the war would conclude shortly after the US midterm elections in November. His remarks come amid projections that Republicans could suffer significant losses and potentially lose control of one or both chambers of Congress.

"I think the war will end immediately after the election" because Iran "can't hold out any longer," Trump told journalists, accusing Tehran of being "desperate to try and affect" the vote.

However, The Wall Street Journal reported that US officials said Trump's senior advisers are privately cautioning that the conflict could continue through the remaining two years of his presidency.