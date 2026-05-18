 Iran Sends Fresh Peace Proposal To US Through Pakistan Amid West Asia War
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Iran Sends Fresh Peace Proposal To US Through Pakistan Amid West Asia War

Iran submitted a fresh 14-point peace proposal to the US on May 18 through mediator Pakistan, aiming to end the West Asia war. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed Tehran’s response to Washington’s latest proposal was conveyed via Islamabad. A Pakistani source told Reuters the message was delivered through backchannels.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Monday, May 18, 2026, 08:09 PM IST
Iran Sends Fresh Peace Proposal To US Through Pakistan Amid West Asia War
Iran Sends Fresh Peace Proposal To US Through Pakistan Amid West Asia War | IANS

Iran on May 18 submitted its latest peace proposal to the United States to end the war in West Asia through mediator Pakistan.

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, during a press briefing on May 18, said that Tehran's response to the latest US proposal had been conveyed to the American side through mediator Pakistan, as reported by the Tasnim news agency.

A Pakistani source told news agency Reuters that the proposal contains 14 points and was conveyed to Washington through backchannels. “We don’t have much time,” the source added.

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